Gabrielle Union and More Stars Celebrate Former President Obama's Birthday at Lavish Event

VIPS only!
Some of the biggest stars scored a coveted ticket to former President Barack Obama's 60th birthday bash. The public figure, who turned 60 on Wednesday, Aug. 4, kept the celebration going later in the week.
According to photos obtained by TMZ, the former president kicked off his birthday festivities on Friday, Aug. 6 at a resort in Martha's Vineyard, Mass.
It appears John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen may have snagged an invite as they were seen at the vacation hot spot with their kids, Luna, 5, and Miles, 3. On Friday evening, the Cravings cookbook author even snapped a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories, in which she showed off her elegant black dress that featured gold hoop cutouts at the midriff.
John and Chrissy weren't the only ones dressed to impress that night.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade hinted on Instagram that they were headed to the former president's fun-filled event after posing in their fashionable outfits.
Addtionally, the Daily Mail reports that another party for the politician will take place at their family home on the island on Saturday, Aug. 7. The outlet believes that A-listers such as Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Oprah, George Clooney and Don Cheadle are among the few celebs who received an invite.
Photos of the set-up at the couple's waterfront property, which were posted by Daily Mail, captured larger-than-life white tents being placed in their massive backyard, along with outdoor furniture, a dancefloor and other decor.
At this time, it's unclear how many people will attend the Obamas' celebration this weekend.
However, NBC News recently reported that the couple's birthday bash, which was in the works for months, had taken into account all of the public health guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"Due to the new spread of the delta variant over the past week, the President and Mrs. Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends," the former president's spokesperson, Hannah Hankins, told NBC News on Aug. 4. "President Obama is appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon."
While the Obamas have yet to publicly share details of their Friday night festivities, the former First Lady did take a moment to gush over her husband on Instagram.
"Of all of your accomplishments, I know that being a present, loving father to our girls tops them all," she wrote on Wednesday. "Thank you for never letting the weight of the world get in the way of being a wonderful husband and father. Happy 60th birthday."
In a separate post that included his hunky 2008 Ebony magazine cover, she raved, "Still turning my head after all these years. Love you, Barack!"