Sandra Lee Dating Actor Ben Youcef After Gov. Cuomo Breakup

Sandra Lee is cooking up her next romance.

The 55-year-old chef and author is dating Hawaii Five-0 actor Ben Youcef, according to multiple outlets.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Lee and Youcef took a romantic vacation to St. Tropez, France, this week. They were seen walking hand-in-hand and sharing an intimate meal at the French Riviera hotspot. Lee wore a giant ring on that finger, along with a white flowing dress.

Youcef, 42, has said he was discovered by Steven Spielberg, going on to land roles in The Algerian, Chicago P.D., Law & Order, NCIS: Los Angeles and, most recently, SEAL Team. He's done tech work with dialogue recording on such franchises as John Wick, X-Men, Furious 7 and Sex and the City 2 as well.

Earlier this week, Lee attended the star-studded UNICEF gala in Capri. The Semi-Homemade Cooking star also gushed about having "such a lovely dinner in Capri at the lemon grove" at the Da Paolino Restaurant.