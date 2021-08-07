Sandra Lee Dating Actor Ben Youcef After Gov. Cuomo Breakup

Sandra Lee is cooking up her next romance.
The 55-year-old chef and author is dating Hawaii Five-0 actor Ben Youcef, according to multiple outlets.
In photos obtained by Page Six, Lee and Youcef took a romantic vacation to St. Tropez, France, this week. They were seen walking hand-in-hand and sharing an intimate meal at the French Riviera hotspot. Lee wore a giant ring on that finger, along with a white flowing dress.
Youcef, 42, has said he was discovered by Steven Spielberg, going on to land roles in The Algerian, Chicago P.D., Law & Order, NCIS: Los Angeles and, most recently, SEAL Team. He's done tech work with dialogue recording on such franchises as John Wick, X-Men, Furious 7 and Sex and the City 2 as well.
Earlier this week, Lee attended the star-studded UNICEF gala in Capri. The Semi-Homemade Cooking star also gushed about having "such a lovely dinner in Capri at the lemon grove" at the Da Paolino Restaurant.
"Old world and old school and absolutely unique in every way!" she wrote. "I thank God everyday for my beautiful, blessed life and all the wonderful people in it- every pain makes the sweetness of these moments and experiences even more special."
E! News reached out to Lee's rep for comment on her new relationship and did not hear back.
Lee was previously married to KB Home chairman Bruce Karatz from 2001 to 2005. She then dated New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for nearly 15 years, splitting in 2019. She said she was initially feeling "good" after their breakup, but told Us Weekly in December 2019 she felt "sad" about going their separate ways.
This week, Cuomo has been embroiled in a political scandal after New York attorney general's office issued a report that alleged multiple accusations of sexual harassment, according to NBC News. Cuomo has denied all wrongdoing, saying in a video statement, "I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances."
Investigators reported that 11 women made varying accusations against the governor, with one calling his work environment "extremely toxic." He allegedly engaged in "a pattern of inappropriate conduct" with an executive assistant, including grabbing her breast, the report states.
President Joe Biden called for him to resign. Seventy percent of New York voters agree, according to a Quinnipiac University poll, as reported by CNBC on Friday, Aug. 6.