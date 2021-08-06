Joel Kinnaman Files Restraining Order Against Model Allegedly Threatening Harm Against Him and His Family

Joel Kinnaman has filed for a temporary restraining order against a Swedish model he claims is trying to extort him.
According to documents from the Los Angeles Superior Court, the Suicide Squad star requested the order against Gabriella Magnusson, who also goes by the name Bella Davis, on Friday, Aug. 6. Soon after, the actor took to Instagram and shared the reasoning behind his legal move.
"Earlier this morning, I filed for a restraining order against a woman who has been threatening to physically harm me and my family and loved ones, and attempting to extort money and other things of value from me," he wrote to his 1.3 million followers. "While it is mortifying and scary to come forward about all of this, what feels worse is enduring the escalating daily threats of physical harm to me and my loved ones and threats to go to the press with fabricated, vile rumors unless I agree to a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 USD for an apartment and more."
According to Joel, he had a romantic relationship with the model when he was single in late 2018.
"In November 2018, we met up in New York and had consensual sex. The next month, in December 2018, we again met up in New York and had consensual sex but did not spend the night together because I had to get up early the following morning for work," he wrote on Instagram. "The next day, she texted me that she was bothered that I had not asked her to spend the night and that I did not check with her to make sure she made it home safely."
In Joel's Instagram statement, he alleged that Bella tried to communicate with him in 2019 and 2020. Joel said he "did not respond" because he was in a relationship. But according to the actor, "her threats of violence against me and my loved ones have become so serious and specific that I felt I had no choice but to seek a restraining order."
"I want to be VERY clear so there is no misunderstanding: I stand by all victims of sexual assault. That is not what occurred here. This was consensual sex," he wrote. "And now it is an attempt to extort."
E! News has reached out to Bella for comment and has not heard back. A source tells E! News that the court granted the temporary restraining order until the next court date, which court documents show has been set for Aug. 31.
Back in 2019, Joel made his red carpet debut with model Kelly Gale. They would later announce their engagement in January 2020.
Most recently, they attended the Warner Bros. premiere of The Suicide Squad at a Los Angeles theater on Aug. 2. "@thesuicidesquad red carpet @kellybellyboom," Joel shared on Instagram with the heart emoji and a photo kissing his fiancée.
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom