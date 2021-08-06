The MixtapE! Presents The Weeknd, Jack Harlow, Sia and More New Music Musts

Watch : The Weeknd Calls Out Recording Academy After Grammys Snub

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

No one starts the weekend off better than The Weeknd. The three-time Grammy winner once again shows there's beauty behind the madness with his latest single about temptation, in collaboration with NBC Sports and the Tokyo Olympics.

The rest of this upbeat playlist is packed with fiery collabs, including Sia's Spanish-language remix of "1+1" with Yandel, Sofia Reyes and Banx & Ranx and Yung Bae's funky metallic bop featuring Sam Fischer and Pink Sweat$.

Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt are the country match made in heaven with "Wishful Drinking," while Jack Harlow and Pooh Shiesty make hip hop magic with "SUVs (Black on Black)." The young rising stars Nova Miller and Bankrol Hayden round out our picks with the pop playhouse "apricot skies," a veritable sunset explosion.