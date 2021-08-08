How the Cast of The Crown Compares to the Real-Life Players

It's time to bow down to a new queen.
On July 30, Netflix released the first look of Harry Potter actress Imelda Staunton's transformation into Queen Elizabeth II, a much anticipated image as Staunton's casting was first teased back in November 2019.
In the first glimpse, Staunton donned the queen's signature short bob, pearls and yellow-patterned outfit. But she's certainly not the first to hold the throne as part of the Netflix series: Prior to Staunton's reign, Claire Foy and Olivia Colman played Queen Elizabeth.
And it appears Colman is excited to hand over her crown. "Imelda is extraordinary," she raved to the Radio Times in December, "and she's going to do it all much better than me. I can't wait to watch what she does."
Of course, Staunton's first pic as the queen isn't the only tease we've gotten for season five.
Recently, Elizabeth Debicki, who succeeds Emma Corrin as Princess Diana, was spotted filming a scene on the grounds of Ardverikie Lodge, which doubles as the royal family's Scottish holiday home, Balmoral Castle. The production photo made it clear that the new season is set right in the heart of the '90s.
After all, Debicki was seen wearing one of Diana's classic ensembles: jeans and an oversized blazer.
We cannot wait to see the other transformations season five has in store as the new cast list also features Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret.
Until then, take a closer look at The Crown cast and their real-life counterparts by scrolling through the images below.