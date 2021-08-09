Riverdale's Casey Cott Teases "Best" Musical Episode to Date, Thanks to Josie & The Pussycats

Ready to take center stage once again.
Thanks to Riverdale's massive seven-year jump for season five, star Casey Cott revealed that not only does he see himself more in his character Kevin, but that fans should expect some adult episodes...as if the Riverdale drama wasn't salacious enough.
"I totally relate to Kevin a little more," Cott confessed. "I feel like as I get older, the things you kind of deal with become easier, and the things you don't deal with kind of compile. I feel like that's happening with Kevin. This season, he finally addresses the insecurities about his relationship with his mother, and then he kind of starts to really carve his own path."
And yes, Cott's singing chops will be on full display again thanks to Riverdale's annual musical episode—but this time, expect a jaw-dropping reunion: Josie & The Pussycats are back! "I really think this is our best musical episode yet, so I'm really excited for the fans to see that," Cott gushed.
Cott confirmed that Josie (Ashleigh Murray) lands in Riverdale, as well as Valerie (Hayley Law), who previously dated Archie (KJ Apa).
"I think it was really magical having them back on set and I think they are just lovely and talented," Cott gushed about his returning co-stars. "They have some incredible music numbers coming up that will blow your mind."
While Kevin is the band's "number one fan," Cott revealed that there is another "absolute" music fanatic who may have a bit of an obsession with Josie. "I think it's a genius writing note," Cott hinted.
As for Kevin's tumultuous coming of age journey, Cott can only tease towards a dramatic season finale: "I think the future for Kevin is a bit up in the air."
Riverdale returns Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m. on The CW. Find out about Cott's partnership with the bp Price Match program here.