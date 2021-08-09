Riverdale's Casey Cott Teases "Best" Musical Episode to Date, Thanks to Josie & The Pussycats

Watch : "Riverdale" Season 5 Has Big Changes

Ready to take center stage once again.

Thanks to Riverdale's massive seven-year jump for season five, star Casey Cott revealed that not only does he see himself more in his character Kevin, but that fans should expect some adult episodes...as if the Riverdale drama wasn't salacious enough.

"I totally relate to Kevin a little more," Cott confessed. "I feel like as I get older, the things you kind of deal with become easier, and the things you don't deal with kind of compile. I feel like that's happening with Kevin. This season, he finally addresses the insecurities about his relationship with his mother, and then he kind of starts to really carve his own path."

And yes, Cott's singing chops will be on full display again thanks to Riverdale's annual musical episode—but this time, expect a jaw-dropping reunion: Josie & The Pussycats are back! "I really think this is our best musical episode yet, so I'm really excited for the fans to see that," Cott gushed.