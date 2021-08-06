KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Find Out Minka Kelly's Next Big Television Role

Friday Night Lights alum Minka Kelly is joining one of HBO's most popular shows! Plus, see what her former co-stars are up to these days.

By Alyssa Ray Aug 06, 2021 7:55 PM
TVFriday Night LightsMinka KellyCelebritiesZendaya
Watch: Zendaya Thanks "Euphoria" Fans After Win at 2019 PCAs

From one teen drama to the next. However, this time around, Minka Kelly will be one of the adults.

On Friday, August 6, Deadline reported that the Friday Night Lights alum has been added to the season two cast of HBO's Euphoria. While no details have been released about Kelly's new role, it's said she's not the only new face joining series leads Zendaya and Hunter Schafer for the new season. Specifically, Dominic Fike and Demetrius "Lil Meech" Flenory Jr. have also joined season two in, what is assumed to be, recurring roles.

Kelly is obviously no stranger to the HBO family as she has recently starred on HBO Max's Titans, playing Dawn Granger/Dove. Still, Kelly is likely best known for playing cheerleader Lyla Garrity between 2006 and 2009 on FNL. So, it will be interesting to see how she fits into the ensemble cast, which also includes Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid and Sydney Sweeney among others.

2021 TV Premiere Dates

For those who need a refresher, "Euphoria follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media," per HBO. Similar themes were explored in the NBC drama, with Kelly's character facing bullying after cheating on her injured boyfriend Jason Street (Scott Porter).

Although we're excited about Kelly's next TV role, we have a feeling this means another FNL reunion is unlikely to occur in 2021. Not to mention, Porter told E! News in February, "We did a pilot re-watch, as a portion of the cast, to raise some money early on to get the proper PPE and medications really out there to people in need. And I think that's the most you're gonna see us together, I think for the near future."

Michael Muller/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

For an update on Kelly and Porter's FNL co-stars, scroll through the images below.

NBCU Photo Bank, George Pimentel/WireImage
Kyle Chandler

Coach Taylor can still be seen inspiring others in many other shows and movies, such as when he starred on the series Bloodline and in the short-lived Catch-22.

He also reprised his character Dr. Mark Russell in Godzilla: King of Monsters and starred alongside George Clooney in the 2020 film The Midnight Sky. Most recently, he's starring in Godzilla vs. Kong.

NBCU Photo Bank, Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Connie Britton

The superstar quickly found a home as the lead of Nashville, a drama series surrounding the country music scene in the iconic music city, as well as leading the first installments of American Horror Story and Dirty John.

Most recently, she acted in the Oscar-nominated film Promising Young Woman and also had a multi-year stint on the Fox hit series 9-1-1.

NBCU Photo Bank, Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund
Minka Kelly

After her run on Friday Night Lights, she had a recurring part in Parenthood and starred in the thriller The Roommate.

Kelly current stars on HBO Max's DC comics series Titans. She will next be seen in HBO's Euphoria.

NBCU Photo Bank, Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Scott Porter

The actor went on to be a part of another small-town show, this time with the lighthearted series Hart of Dixie. He also got married to the football show's casting director.

Porter can currently be seen on Netflix's Ginny & Georgia.

NBCU Photo Bank, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jesse Plemons

After his breakthrough role on the football drama, he had major roles in shows like Breaking Bad and Fargo, and also got engaged to Kirsten Dunst in 2017. The two recently welcomed baby no. 2. 

Plemons has acted in a number of recent highly acclaimed award season films including Vice, The Irishman and, most recently, Judas and the Black Messiah.

NBCU Photo Bank, Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Taylor Kitsch

After his role on the show, he went on to star in other compelling dramas like True Detective and the mini-series Waco, as well as in a terrifying role in the crime-drama film 21 Bridges.

NBCU Photo Bank, VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Zach Gilford

Following FNL, the Illinois native joined the since-canceled NBC series, Good Girls. He will next appear in Netflix's upcoming supernatural horror series, Midnight Mass.

NBCU Photo Bank, Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Adrianne Palicki

The actress starred on The Orville between 2017 and 2019, and also had roles in films like John Wick and G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

NBCU Photo Bank, Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic
Michael B. Jordan

The actor, who played the up-and-coming quarterback on the final season of the show, broke out after the series ended with major movie roles including Just Mercy, Fruitvale Station and, of course, as Killmonger in Marvel's Black Panther. He's also been named People's Sexiest Man Alive.

NBCU Photo Bank, MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Aimee Teegarden

Since her role as Julie Taylor, she has taken on recurring parts in series like Notorious, The Ranch and Star-Crossed. While many of the shows have wrapped, Teegarden is still actively promoting ocean conservation.

