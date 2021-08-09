Watch Teyana Taylor Plan Daughter Junie's Empire In LOL-Worthy We Got Love Sneak Peek

Planning her empire.
During a sneak peek at the series premiere of E!'s We Got Love Teyana & Iman, airing Aug. 18, Teyana Taylor details what she has in store for daughter Junie. The precocious five-year-old already is a mini-me of multi-hyphenate star Teyana, so what better time to nurture Junie's flourishing stardom?
Junie directs dad Iman Shumpert for a video, telling her parents to move their "big ol' heads." For Teyana, Junie's sass is an endearing reminder that Junie will follow in her footsteps.
"I see so much of myself in Junie," Teyana gushes. "I just seeing how she carried herself. Me being from Harlem, that's definitely a New York thing, this swag, like, demanding of room. The more you hype me up, the more I'll give it to you, baby. That is Junie."
Teyana kicked off her career at just 15 years old, choreographing for Beyoncé and other music legends.
"I was a little kid where it was like, 'Go ahead Teyana, dance or sing. We'll give you $5,'" Teyana reflects. "And Junie is exactly the same. This girl does everything: she sings, she dances, she's on the drums. She's her own personality."
As Iman proudly points out, Teyana is a true role model for Junie. "She sees her mom get on stage and she's like, 'When is it my turn to try and do that?'" Iman says with a smile. "Now, she's at that full stage where she's like, 'No, I need to do my own show.'"
Teyana agrees, "Junie's a star."
With such a talented little girl that raps, dances and play instruments, where will Teyana and Iman start?
For Iman, it was clear that Junie's greatest strength isn't her budding musical ability, but her authentic self. "We've been talking about developing a show for her," he explains. "Do a YouTube toy review, and I was like, 'Well, you know, Junie's quick to judge,' so it became judge, like, what do we do? Judge Junie."
And NBA player Iman being back home in Atlanta makes it the perfect time for Junie to pick up the gavel. "We will take the opportunity to pull this off," Teyana sums up, citing her "favorite show" Judge Judy as an inspiration.
