Behold, Tongan Flag Bearer Pita Taufatofua's "Top Secret" to His Oily Skin

Watch : 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments

If you wanted to know how to achieve a three-year viral streak at the Olympics, ask Pita Taufatofua.

The 37-year-old Olympian has become the first athlete to compete in three games in a row—and chances are, you noticed him. He first rose to viral fame at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio when he stepped out during the Opening Ceremony bearing the Tongan flag...oiled up and shirtless. In addition to competing in Taekwondo and skiing, he's carried on the flag tradition ever since with headlines hailing his glistening return every time.

During an exclusive interview with E! News Aug. 4, we finally got the chance to ask the burning question on everyone's mind: What kind of oil is it?! "OK, this is top secret," he quipped. "It's not olive oil. It's not canola oil. It's a special coconut oil that we make in Tonga. And my aunties made it for me, so it was handmade, hand-scraped by my family and then a few little spices added in and some local flowers. It gives a good shine."