Rachel Bilson Reveals She Was Asked to Join The Hills: New Beginnings Before Mischa Barton

Watch : Would Rachel Bilson Do a Revival of "The O.C.?"

The Hills: New Beginnings almost had a different star from the O.C. help with its fresh start.



In the latest episode of her podcast, Welcome to the OC, Bitches!, Rachel Bilson revealed to co-host Melinda Clarke and guest Danny Pellegrino, that she declined the offer after being approached to star in the MTV series. Her former The O.C. co-star Mischa Barton appeared in the first season of the reality show revival in 2019.



"I was actually asked to be on The Hills," Rachel shared during the Aug. 3 episode of her podcast. Explaining that she "graciously passed," she added, "And then, who they wound up casting was Mischa."



Rachel also went on to explain that she doesn't know anyone on the cast from the current spinoff, but does, in fact, know someone from the original series.



"I've met Lauren Conrad before, but she's not even on that show," Rachel explained. "I like Lauren a lot... I know her a little, tiny bit and she's cool. But I don't know anyone else from The Hills."