KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Giddy up, Beyoncé's Ivy Park Rodeo Collection Is Dropping Soon

Set your alarms and add this to your calendar.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 06, 2021 3:03 PMTags
FashionBeyoncéLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Designer CollaborationsShop Fashion
E-comm: Beyonce Ivy ParkIvy Park

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We still can't get over the neon orange-hued pieces from Ivy Park's Flex Park drop and now there are more fashions to look forward to from Beyoncé's label. The brand shared a photo of an "Ivy Park" belt buckle with the caption "#IVYPARKRODEO" yesterday. Today, we have official confirmation that a new clothing collection is on the way, Ivy Park Rodeo.

Mark your calendars and set some alarms, it's going down on August 19 at 2 PM Eastern Time on the Adidas website. Of course, we will keep you updated on other sites where you can shop as soon as the news breaks.

The collection preview video is full of fierce Beyoncé moments, cobalt blue fabrics, and denim, which was a given with this theme. If you want to get hyped up, check out the video below.

read
Missed Out on Beyoncé's Flex Park Drop? Check Out These Super Cute Dupes

To see more Ivy Park styles, click here to check out the recent Flex Park drop.

Trending Stories

1

Chris Meloni Reveals Details About His Law & Order: SVU Exit

2

How Ryan Reynolds Feels About Taylor Swift Using Kids' Names in Songs

3

Jennifer Aniston Has Perfect Reaction to Twinning With Harry Styles

4

Nicki Minaj Calls Out Jessie J's Claim of How She Joined "Bang Bang"

5

The Juiciest Moments From Kanye West's Latest Donda Album Event