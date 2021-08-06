See Jessica and Ashlee Simpson’s Daughters Twinning in Flower Girl Dresses

Watch : Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Welcome Baby Boy

Sisters Jessica Simpson and Ashlee Simpson-Ross are seeing the cutest pieces of them flourish. While the sister duo has an unbreakable bond, it seems as though their daughters have grown extremely close as well.



On Aug. 5, Ashlee took to her Instagram Story to post a sweet snap of her daughter, Jagger, 6—who she shares with husband Evan Ross—and niece Maxwell, 9—who sister Jessica shares with husband Eric Johnson—to her Instagram Story on Aug. 5. The two cousins were adorably twinning in matching flower girl dresses after attending a family friend's recent wedding.



The "Pieces of Me" singer captioned the sweet pic, showing the two girls in dark grey maxi dresses with lace detail from apparel brand, Joyfolie, "Cousin love."



The too-cute-for-words photo is just the latest moment shared in time when it comes to the sisters' family bonding time. Back in late September, Jessica called Ashlee her "soulmate" in a post dedicated to celebrating Ashlee's baby shower for her third child, Ziggy. In addition to Jagger and Ziggy with husband Evan, Ashlee also shares 12-year-old Bronx with ex Pete Wentz.