Stranger Things Season 4 Finally Has a Release Date

Watch : "Stranger Things": Everything We Know About Season 4

It looks like things are getting stranger in Hawkins.

After two very long years, the makers of Stranger Things have finally gifted fans a release date for Season 4...except that we'll have to wait another year to watch. Yes, the hit Netflix science fiction drama is slated to return to our screens in 2022.

Along with the official release year, Netflix also dropped a new teaser and well, yes, Hopper (David Harbour) is alive! Cars are on fire? Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) is underwater somewhere and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is being pulled away by men who look like agents. Naturally, we have more questions than answers, but that's par for the course when it comes to the world of Stranger Things.

"See y'all in the upside down," Netflix teased in an Instagram caption. Honestly, we're already stressed out, but 100 percent ready to dive in. After all, it's been a long wait.