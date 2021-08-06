Soccer Star Michael Ballack's Son Emilio Dead at 18 After Quad Bike Accident

The sports world is mourning the death of Emilio Ballack, the 18-year-old son of soccer star Michael Ballack.

A spokesperson for Portugal's Setúbal emergency services told Reuters the teen died at 2:17 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5 after being involved in a quad bike accident in Troia. The news organization reported firefighters and police officers rushed over to help but that Emilio died at the scene.

Chelsea Football Club, which Michael play for from 2006 to 2010, expressed its condolences shortly after the news broke. "Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Emilio Ballack at the terribly young age of 18," a tweet from the team read. "All our thoughts are with his father Michael and his family at this sad time.

FC Bayern, which Michael was a part of for from 2002 to 2006, also stated it was "united in grief with its long-serving player and his family."