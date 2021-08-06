The Juiciest Moments From Kanye West's Latest Donda Album Listening Event

Watch : Kanye West Sings Emotional Song About Losing Family

After Kanye West was keeping Donda locked down, the highly anticipated album finally appears to be on its way.

On Thursday, Aug. 5, the 44-year-old Grammy winner shared the latest version of Donda during a surprise-filled listening party at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium. This followed Kanye previously playing new music for fans during a listening party at the venue on July 22 before deciding to delay his initial release date of July 23.

The album, named for the star's late mother, Donda West, is currently available for pre-sale on the Apple Music site. The page lists 24 unnamed tracks and gives the release date as Saturday, Aug. 7, although that is certainly subject to change.

Part of the fun of the latest listening party was trying to parse which lyrics may have provided hints about his real-life relationship with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage. Kim—who attended both listening events—and Kanye share children North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.