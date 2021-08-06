What Staying at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Village Was Really Like During the Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic

Surely some athletes had sex in the Olympic Village during the past two weeks.

But no, that wasn't how any beds were destroyed. "We meant no disrespect, and just wanted to show off how effective and sturdy the beds are in the Olympic Village," Israeli baseball player Ben Wanger said apologetically after a TikTok video showed him and eight of his teammates jumping on a bed to disprove the other viral rumor that the rooms had been outfitted with flimsy cardboard sleeping set-ups to discourage any extracurricular marathons at the Tokyo Olympics.

"The bed in the video has since been recycled," Wanger said. "We actually enjoy sleeping on these beds, and think they are a great and sustainable option for future Olympics."

They were hardly the only ones who took to social media to demonstrate (all in G-rated videos) that the beds were sound. Nor were they—scolding they received from the Israeli Olympic Committee aside—the only athletes to have some fun amid what has unarguably been one of the strangest, most strictly governed and closely scrutinized Olympic fortnights ever due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which put Japan in a state of emergency just when the world was supposed to be getting excited for the international celebration of feats of strength and sportsmanship.