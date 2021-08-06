Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt Recall Their Ghost Encounters at the Playboy Mansion

Watch : Where Holly Madison Stands With Kendra Wilkinson & Bridget Marquardt

Back in the day, seemingly everyone wanted an invite to party at the Playboy Mansion, including some guests who might not have belonged to this world.

Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt, who appear together in an episode of the ghost-hunting Discovery+ series Ghost Adventures on Thursday, Aug. 5, spoke to Nylon in an interview published that day. During the chat, the two The Girls Next Door alums recalled living with the late Hugh Hefner at the Playboy Mansion in the 2000s and experiencing moments that led them to believe the storied Los Angeles-area home was haunted.

"You definitely felt the nostalgia and the old energy," Bridget shared about the 29-bedroom abode that was built in 1927. "I had little things happen."

Bridget described how one time she allegedly saw a woman standing in her closet doorway for a brief moment. "She had long, black stringy hair—very pale, very thin. She was wearing a white T-shirt that was too big on her and black acid wash-y jeans," said the 47-year-old host of ghost-stories podcast Ghost Magnet. "She was more modern-day, and I feel like I recognized who she was.