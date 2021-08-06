Paris Hilton Says Discussing Childhood Trauma Made Her Realize She’s Ready For Kids

Paris Hilton is letting go of her past and embracing her future as a mom.
In February, the TV personality opened up about her experience at the Provo Canyon School, alleging during her testimony in a Utah courtroom that she experienced "institutional abuse" as a teenager. The Utah legislature eventually passed a bill that she advocated for, which aimed to protect children in care facilities. As Paris told E! News, the law placed "significant limits on the use of restraint, drugs and seclusion rooms."
Paris now says that using her platform to advocate for children's safety helped her get to a place in life where she's ready to have a family of her own, as seen on E! News' exclusive first look at the Aug. 9 episode of the Tamron Hall Show.
The Cooking with Paris star told Tamron she "definitely" feels that shedding the weight of her past trauma is connected to the positive things that have manifested in her life, specifically getting engaged to Carter Reum and starting their in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey earlier this year.
"I just feel with everything I went through, I didn't trust anybody and I had these huge walls around my heart and everything," Paris shared.
She said she has "finally" been able to "tear" down those walls and, as a result, "met the man of my dreams."
"When I watch the documentary, I see I was just—it ends, I'm single, I'm alone, I'm just sad," she recalled of This is Paris, which premiered last September and initially brought her abuse allegations to light. "And now, a year later, I've never been happier in my life," the singer and DJ added.
Paris, who is not yet pregnant despite any rumors to the contrary, continued by explaining, "I can't wait to have babies and start a family and just move on to the next phase of my life. Because I'm just so excited for that. I'm just happy I found the perfect partner to do that with."
In January, she shared on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast that she had already finished egg extractions. "It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it," she admitted. "I did it a couple of times. Just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and just always makes me feel like a princess all the time... it wasn't that bad."
The 40-year-old star also remarked, "I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. And I haven't got to experience that, because I didn't feel like anybody deserved that love from me, and now I finally found the person who does."
There's no rush, though, as she's waiting until after the wedding to get pregnant. "My dress is being made right now. I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly. Definitely waiting for that part," she said on her own podcast last month.
Watch her interview with Tamron above.