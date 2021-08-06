Paris Hilton Says Discussing Childhood Trauma Made Her Realize She’s Ready For Kids

Watch : Paris Hilton RESPONDS to Pregnancy Rumors!

Paris Hilton is letting go of her past and embracing her future as a mom.

In February, the TV personality opened up about her experience at the Provo Canyon School, alleging during her testimony in a Utah courtroom that she experienced "institutional abuse" as a teenager. The Utah legislature eventually passed a bill that she advocated for, which aimed to protect children in care facilities. As Paris told E! News, the law placed "significant limits on the use of restraint, drugs and seclusion rooms."

Paris now says that using her platform to advocate for children's safety helped her get to a place in life where she's ready to have a family of her own, as seen on E! News' exclusive first look at the Aug. 9 episode of the Tamron Hall Show.

The Cooking with Paris star told Tamron she "definitely" feels that shedding the weight of her past trauma is connected to the positive things that have manifested in her life, specifically getting engaged to Carter Reum and starting their in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey earlier this year.