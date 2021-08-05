Jennifer Aniston Stands By Decision to Cut Off Un-Vaccinated Friends Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

If you want to be one of Jennifer Aniston's Friends, you've got to get the jab.
The Breakup actress recently told InStyle that her friend group is a bit smaller these days, mostly because she's cut out individuals who chose not to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. As she put it, "I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate. I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day."
She admitted it's a "tricky" situation, as she understands "everyone is entitled to their own opinion." However, Aniston also said she believes, "A lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."
Those comments sparked backlash from some corners of the Internet, particularly those who questioned why the 52-year-old star is concerned if she herself has been vaccinated.
In response to one such question, The Morning Show actress wrote on her Instagram Story, "Because if you have the [Delta] variant, you are still able to give it to me. I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die."
"BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previous existing condition)," she continued, "and therefore I would put their lives at risk."
She added, "THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves here."
Aniston confirmed she was fully vaccinated on May 7 by posting a celebratory photo of herself on Instagram. "Fully vaccinated and it feels soooo good," she captioned the pic. "We are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. right now. Unfortunately, that's not the case everywhere... and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us. Thinking about those who do not or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family."
Though the actress is relieved to now have the vaccine running through her blood, she also expressed gratitude for the time of reflection the pandemic offered her, even as "so much good and so much horror" was going on in the world. She told InStyle it was almost a "reset," explaining that she was able to "slowdown, take all of this in, reassess, reevaluate, and excavate."
She summed it all up as her "literally cleaning out crap that we don't need."