KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

See Every Time Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Sizzled on the Red Carpet

We Got Love Teyana & Iman stars Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert prove that a smile is the sexiest thing you can wear. Check out every time these fashion icons slayed on the red carpet.

By Samantha Bergeson Aug 09, 2021 2:00 PMTags
FashionTVRed CarpetReality TVCouplesShowsTeyana TaylorNBCUWe Got Love Teyana and Iman
Watch: Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert in "We Got Love Teyana & Iman"

It's clear their love hasn't Fade-d. 

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have flaunted their unprecedented red carpet style over the years, and the parents of two constantly prove their #CoupleGoals status. The stars of E!'s new series We Got Love Teyana & Iman will soon gives fans an inside look into their family life with the season premiere Wednesday, Aug. 18, but until then, let's revisit their iconic fashion choices over the years. 

From Teyana's star-studded album listening party in June 2020 to the 2016 ESPYS honoring Iman's prolific NBA career, there isn't an A-list event that these two don't slay at. And better yet, Teyana knows that! Who needs to stay humble when you look that good? 

"This pic deserves her own moment too," she captioned a July 9 solo snapshot from the Miami Fashion Week red carpet. "That's JUNIE & RUE'S MAMA!"

The Maxim "Sexiest Woman Alive" 2021 is humble too. 

photos
Teyana Taylor's Star-Studded The Album Listening Party

"I say all of this to say in the true words of Audrey Hepburn…'The beauty of a woman is not in facial mode but the true beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul. It is the caring that she lovingly gives the passion that she shows. The beauty of a woman grows with the passing years,'" she posted on Instagram June 7. "Embrace and love yourselves for who & what you are because only the purest heart shines through." 

Relive Teyana's best red carpet moments beside her "fine ass" husband Iman below!

Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock
Miami Heat

The lovebirds attend the PrettyLittleThings Miami Swim Week fashion show looking cool and casual.

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Simple With a Modern Twist

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert looked stunning in modern outfits designed by Thom Browne at the CFDA Awards in New York.

Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Ode to Accessories

The fan-favorite couple looked effortlessly chic at the Moet & Chandon x Public School Launch in September 2017. Along with their fashionable outfits, the pair both rocked clear glasses and gold chains.  

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Elegant & Extravagant

The Houston Rockets player and his wife looked classy in a gray ball gown and suit at the 2015 Espy Awards. 

George Pimentel/Getty Images
Bold & Beautiful

The couple made quite the entrance in all black. Teyana Taylor wore a low-cut blazer along with fitting pants while Iman Shumpert opted for a casual yet fashionable all black look. 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
Matching Blazers

The singer and her husband looked red carpet ready in black blazers and t-shirts at Harper's Bazaar Celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld." 

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
Cute & Casual

The couple walked the red carpet with their daughter both in a casual street wear look that made a statement at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Brian Ach/Getty Images
Black & Gold

The two went for a simple all black look paired with gold statement jewelry at New York Fashion Week in 2017. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Pop of Color

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert wore black with a pop of pink and yellow patterns at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Silver Accents

The couple opted for silver accents paired with black outfits at the 2016 ESPYS.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Relativity Media
Matching & Classy

When these two arrive on the red carpet, the cameras always go a little crazy. 

Trending Stories

1

Vanessa Bryant's Daughters Pay Tribute to Gianna by Recreating Photo

2

Meghan Markle's Brother Insults Her in Big Brother VIP Trailer

3

Simone Biles Debuts New Hair Makeover After the Tokyo Olympics End

4

Johnny Weir Reacts to Criticism of His Look at Tokyo Closing Ceremony

5

Katy Perry Perfectly Trolls "Daddy" Orlando After He Posts Trip Photos