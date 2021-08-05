Blink & You'll Miss the First Glimpse of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown

Emma Corrin's reign as the Princess of Wales has officially come to an end.
Almost a year after Elizabeth Debicki was announced as The Crown's new Princess Diana, the Australian actress was spotted filming a scene for the highly anticipated fifth season. Debicki, along with two child actors who are likely playing younger versions of Prince William and Prince Harry, was seen on the grounds of Ardverikie Lodge, which doubles as the royal family's Scottish holiday home, Balmoral Castle.
It's clear the new season is set right in the heart of the '90s as Debicki was seen wearing one of Diana's favorite looks: jeans and a chic, oversized blazer. And, much like Corrin, Debicki's transformation into the late Princess appears to be seamless.
This isn't necessarily surprising as the Tenet actress was more than excited to tackle this role. "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many," she said in a statement last year. "It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."
Production for season five of The Crown is obviously ramping up as, just last week, Netflix released the first image of Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II. Yet, this doesn't mean we can expect the new season to drop anytime soon as new episodes are slated to arrive on Netflix in 2022.
Still, we cannot wait to see the other transformations the season has in store for us. For those who may've missed it, the new cast list also features Jonathan Pryce as Prince Phillip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Lesley Manville, who will tackle the oh-so-charming Princess Margaret.
While we wait for more news regarding season five of The Crown, find everything we know about the show's future below.
