Blink & You'll Miss the First Glimpse of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown

Emma Corrin's reign as the Princess of Wales has officially come to an end.

Almost a year after Elizabeth Debicki was announced as The Crown's new Princess Diana, the Australian actress was spotted filming a scene for the highly anticipated fifth season. Debicki, along with two child actors who are likely playing younger versions of Prince William and Prince Harry, was seen on the grounds of Ardverikie Lodge, which doubles as the royal family's Scottish holiday home, Balmoral Castle.

It's clear the new season is set right in the heart of the '90s as Debicki was seen wearing one of Diana's favorite looks: jeans and a chic, oversized blazer. And, much like Corrin, Debicki's transformation into the late Princess appears to be seamless.

This isn't necessarily surprising as the Tenet actress was more than excited to tackle this role. "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many," she said in a statement last year. "It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."