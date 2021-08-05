KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

14 Decor Items to Bring the Coastal Look Home

Wish you lived on the beach? Us, too. Here's some pieces that will transport you to your favorite beach.

By Emily Spain Aug 05, 2021 7:34 PMTags
We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Every morning we open our curtains wishing we were looking at white sands and waves crashing on the beach, but to our dismay, we're not at that point in our life. However, transforming your space into your favorite coastal destination is easier than you think. 

Just by adding things like a rattan mirror, sea glass beads, coral artwork or a cozy aqua throw, you can bring soothing coastal vibes to your house regardless if you are five or 500 miles from the nearest beach.

Below, we rounded up our favorite coastal-inspired home decor finds from places like Calini Coastal, Pottery Barn, Wayfair and more! 

DII Transitional Woven Throw

Add some texture and color to your couch or bed with this cozy throw! The aqua hue will make your space feel beachy chic!

$17
Amazon

Bar Harbor Cane Vase

There's nothing like a fresh bouquet of hydrangeas to make your space feel like the beach. Even better, place them in this glass vase with natural cane webbing for an extra chic touch.

$78-$118
Cailini Coastal

Vintage Sea Glass Beads in Aqua Green

Placing these sea glass beads around a vase or putting a few in a bowl is an easy way to incorporate your love for the beach regardless of your room's aesthetic.

$58
Cailini Coastal

Sea Fan III 24-Inch x 30-Inch Framed Wall Art in Teal/Silver

Hang a few of these coral prints in your hallway or in your dining room for an elegant flare.

$130
Bed Bath & Beyond

American Art Decor Medium Round Brown Mirror

We love this hand-woven rattan mirror! It's perfect for making the most out of empty wall space.

$99
Home Depot

Surf Shack: Laid-Back Living by the Water by Nina Freudenberger

This book is filled with tons of inspiration for creating a coastal-inspired sanctuary. In addition to giving you ideas for your own space, it's great for dressing up your coffee table.

$35
$20
Amazon

Costa Nova Pillow Cover

Serena & Lily is the ultimate destination for coastal living design! With tassels and a blue and white stripe print, this pillow will make your bed or couch feel oh so cozy.

$88
Serena & Lily

Décor Therapy FR7466 Pouf, Natural

This woven pouf makes a great foot rest, place to display magazines or an extra spot for guests to sit.

$80
$60
Amazon

Elegant Designs Buoy Netted Aqua Glass Table Lamp in Aqua with Fabric Lampshade

This glass table lamp will brighten your room and make it feel like the shoreline is nearby.

$45
Bed Bath & Beyond

Gray Malin À La Plage East Hampton Print

Let Gray Malin's aerial beach shots transport you to your favorite coastal vacation spot like the The Hamptons.

$250
Saks Fifth Avenue

Birch Lane Wilmar 1 - Light Dimmable Bronze Candle Wall Light

Up the cozy factor of your dining room or hallway with these dimmable wall lights.

$89
$74
Wayfair

Glass Serving Platter on Coral Stand

How gorgeous is this serving platter? It will make any dessert or fruit display look that much more elegant.

$89
$62
Pottery Barn

Whale Storage Basket

Ok this whale storage basket is so fun! Use it to store extra blankets or things you don't want guests to see.

$89
Crate & Barrel

Sango Talia 16-Piece Casual Blue Stoneware Dinnerware Set (Service for 4)

This dinnerware set reminds of waves crashing on the beach, which makes it a must for anyone who has a beach theme going on in their home.

$80
$68
Home Depot

Ready for more home must-haves? Check out this decor you won't believe is from Kohl's.

