How Britney Spears Is Trying to Expedite Removal of Jamie Spears as Conservator

Britney Spears' new legal team is taking additional steps to remove Jamie Spears as the singer's conservator.
In court documents obtained by E! News on Aug. 5, Britney's lawyer Mathew Rosengart filed an application for an order to move up the Sept. 29 hearing date on the petition to remove Jamie as conservator of the estate.
"Every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate," Britney's attorney claimed in court documents. "Ms. Spears' emotional health and well-being, must be, and are, the paramount concern. Further, all interested parties forcefully agree that Mr. Spears' continued presence as Conservator of the Estate is contrary to Ms. Spears' best interests, health and well-being, and that his prompt removal—or, at the very least, his immediate suspension—is ‘critical' at this juncture."
Britney's legal team went on to write that "the time has come for Mr. Spears' reign to end."
E! News has reached out to Jamie's legal team for comment and has not heard back.
In the court documents, Britney's attorney hopes the pre-scheduled hearing set for Sept. 29 can be moved up sooner to as early as Aug. 23.
Back on June 23 and July 14, Britney testified in court about her experience under a 13-year conservatorship. According to the singer, Jamie has been "ruining" her life and should be investigated.
Jamie's attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen previously said her client would not be resigning and said Britney made some "misstatements" in her testimony that need to be investigated. Jamie later filed a petition to ask the judge to investigate claims Britney has made about her alleged mistreatment, saying he is "concerned" about his daughter.
Ultimately, Britney's legal team filed legal documents on July 26 to officially remove Jamie as the conservator of her estate.
But according to Jamie's attorney, the famous father would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship.
"Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any 'Father of the Year' award," his attorney told CNN. "Like any parent, he doesn't always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest."