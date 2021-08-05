Darcey Silva Texts With Fiancé Georgi Rusev's Ex-Wife in Shocking Darcey & Stacey Preview

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Beloved 90 Day Fiancé alum Darcey Silva does the unthinkable to protect family: she reaches out to fiancé Georgi Rusev's ex-wife for answers. This exclusive sneak peek at Monday's new Darcey & Stacey, airing Aug. 9, shows the mother of two texting Georgi's ex Octavia.

"She hearted my message and wrote back, 'Wow, I'm sure. I'll try to answer your questions to the best of my knowledge,'" Darcey reads aloud in the preview. She plans on meeting up with Octavia while in Washington, D.C. on vacation.

"I just want to know if he says who he says he is, and if he truly loved her," Darcey explains. "I'm not trying to compare the relationships between ours and theirs, but I just feel like there's something that she might know that might help me."

Darcey's suspicions about Georgi's true intentions have been mounting ever since finding money stuffed in his sock drawer. "I've got my daughters to protect," Darcey says through tears. "I just need to know if there's something that he's hiding. Maybe she's the only person who can give me those answers."