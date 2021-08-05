Daniel Radcliffe Shares Which Character He'd Like to Play in a Harry Potter Reboot

Daniel Radcliffe might be down for a Harry Potter reboot—but there's a catch.
The 32-year-old actor revealed during a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he hasn't ruled out the idea of making an appearance in any future Harry Potter films. However, instead of playing the all-grown-up protagonist with the thunderbolt scar, the actor wouldn't mind lightning striking twice using two of his other favorite characters.
"I would probably want to go with, like, Sirius [Black] or [Remus] Lupin," Daniel shared. "Those were always the two characters that I was like, 'They're great.'"
The characters of Remus Lupin (played by David Thewlis) and Sirius Black (played by Gary Oldman) were both first introduced in the third movie of the film's franchise, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.
"Also, I'm obviously biased by my experience of filming those scenes with those people, and they're some of my favorite memories," Daniel explained about his adoration of his two co-stars. "I thought those guys were really cool."
For those who may not know the backstory in full: In both the book series and film adaptations, the two older characters were essential to Harry as father figures following the death of his parents, James and Lily Potter.
Later this year will also mark the 20th anniversary—yes you are reading that correctly—of the premiere of the first Harry Potter movie. And although loyal fans would be more than ecstatic for a celebratory reunion, Daniel admitted to Entertainment Tonight that we would have to hold tight since he isn't sure of any current plans in the works.
Explaining that he's busy filming projects throughout this year, the actor also added, "I'm sure there will be some sort of celebration, but I don't know if we will be getting together or anything. I'm sorry if that's a bit of a disappointment to anyone."