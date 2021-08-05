KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Covers Vogue With Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber and More

Madonna's firstborn child Lourdes Leon is all grown up and back on the cover of Vogue! Read on for what the 24 year old had to say about people thinking she's a "talentless rich kid."

By Samantha Schnurr Aug 05, 2021 6:09 PMTags
MadonnaVogueCelebrities
Cue Madonna's "Vogue"—because her daughter Lourdes Leon is once again a cover girl. 

The pop icon's firstborn with ex Carlos Leon is featured on Vogue's highly anticipated September 2021 issue, included as one of a handful of models who, as the magazine deemed, "make the moment."

In what may become an era-defining issue, Leon was joined by the likes of Bella Hadid, Precious Lee, Kaia Gerber, Anok Yai, Ariel Nicholson, Sherry Shi and Yumi Nu, all part of the cover feature Vogue titled, "Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry."

Known as Lola, the 24-year-old addressed the public's false perception of her as the daughter of a pop icon. "People think I'm this talentless rich kid who's had everything given to her," she told Vogue, "but I'm not." According to the magazine, she paid her own college tuition and lives far from the Hollywood glare in Bushwick, a mecca of artists in Brooklyn.

While she's living life on her own terms, Lola and Madonna have more in common beyond becoming mother and daughter—they're both dancers. "A teacher of mine made me understand movement in a whole new way," she told Vogue. "You're using your body to define the space around you—to change it. That's a very naked form of expression."

photos
Fascinating Facts About Madonna

Speaking of expression, Lola's Vogue cover debut features her sitting and smiling along with the rest of the models, laughing and grinning in unison. As she wrote on Instagram, commemorating the cover's debut, "Somethin must have been realll funny."

But if you thought this was her Vogue cover debut, think again. If you're a fashion mag aficionado, you may recall the "Material Girl" singer's August 2005 cover—featuring then-8-year-old Lola. 

Ethan James Green//Vogue

In honor of her new cover, look back at life behind the scenes for Madonna and her six kids below! 

Instagram
Lourdes, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, Esther and Stella

Madonna shared this photo of her with all her kids at her 59th birthday party.

Instagram
Lourdes

The singer appears with her eldest child at her 59th birthday party.

Instagram
Lourdes, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda and Mercy James

"Starting 2017 with The 4 things that I love the most!" Madonna wrote on Instagram, a month before her adoption of twins Esther and Stella was announced.

Instagram
Esther and Stella

"I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family," Madonna wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Mercy James, Esther and Stella

"My Joy!" Madonna wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Esther and Stella

"Rascals ................" Madonna wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
David Banda, Mercy James, Esther and Stella

"Happiness is Contagious!! Happy Independence Day!" Madonna wrote.

Instagram
David Banda and Twins Esther and Stella

"Big. Brothers Are the Best!!" the singer wrote on Instagram on Aug. 10.

Vogue's September 2021 issue is available on newsstands nationwide August 17.

