Go Inside Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' "Real and Happy" Nashville Home

In the House Beautiful August/September 2021 issue, Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins invited fans into their Nashville home that was perfected with help from interior designer April Tomlin.

By Mike Vulpo Aug 05, 2021
Watch: Thomas Rhett Talks Kids Starring in His Music Video

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' eye for style is simply "Unforgettable."

As the couple continues to delight fans with their family memories and love story, many followers are curious to get an inside look at their home life in Nashville. Ladies and gentlemen, do we have some good news for you. 

In the August/September 2021 issue of House Beautiful, the pair opened up their Nashville home and it's the downstairs rooms that are the true stars of the show. 

"I really wanted it to feel like our grandparents' homes," Lauren shared with the publication. "Their homes—and the memories made in them—are what inspired us to build a home for our family and friends."

With help from interior designer April Tomlin, Thomas Rhett and Lauren were able to create a space perfect for three kids who can't help but add even more charm to the property.

"There are already stains on the carpets, markers on the walls, fingernail polish spilled on the wood floors, but it is a real and happy home," Lauren added. "I love how much love it holds."

So, what are you waiting for? Take a peek inside and see how Lauren was able to create a home that "was designed to hug you."

Paige Rumore
Welcome Home

In the House Beautiful August/September 2021 issue, Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Atkins invited fans into their Nashville home designed by friend and interior designer April Tomlin.

Paige Rumore
Step Right In

From the moment guests arrive through the wooden doors, they are welcomed into a home built on love and comfort. 

Paige Rumore
Family Time

After a hard day of work or school, Thomas Rhett, Lauren and their kids enjoy sitting by the fire and watching a few Disney classics. 

Paige Rumore
Perfect Accessory

Because Thomas Rhett is a country singer with countless No. 1 hits, it only seems fitting that cowboy hats fill the wall in one of the performer's favorite rooms. 

Paige Rumore
Who's Hungry?

While we aren't sure who does most of the cooking in this household, we have a feeling the chef has everything he or she needs to whip up a comfort meal. 

Paige Rumore
Bunk Bed Goals

Ever wonder where Willa Gray and her younger siblings hang out before bed? We may have just found every kid's dream room.

Dan Cutrona
A Closer Look

If you're in awe of Thomas Rhett and Lauren's home, see even more photos in the House Beautiful August/September 2021 issue.

