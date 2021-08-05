Amelia Hamlin Reveals Yummy Nickname for Scott Disick's Son Reign

Who else is getting hungry?
Scott Disick had us prepping our charcuterie boards on Thursday, Aug. 4 with his adorable snapshot of son Reign Disick. "Say [cheese]," the father of three captioned with a cheddar cheese block emoji. Yet, it's Amelia Hamlin's comment that confirmed what we're ordering for lunch today.
The model hinted at a family inside joke, writing, "raymen noodle soup," under the pic of Reign smiling wide, wearing a vintage Chicago Bulls tee featuring Michael Jordan. So, what does "raymen" mean?
Thanks to some devoted fans, we didn't have to interrupt our lunch break to go searching for answers.
"Scott calls Reign 'Raymen,' that's why she said that," one user pointed out, citing Scott's past Instagram Stories.
And, Reign isn't the only Disick kid with a foodie-inspired nickname. Amelia playfully calls Penelope Disick "Peesh," as a nod to mom Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh name for P. Scott even dubbed Penelope "Pooshalini" in a fun caption on Aug. 2.
"Amelia has been able to spend more time with the kids recently and is embracing it. She's learning a lot," a source told E! News in early July. "It's definitely a whole new world for her, but she loves being around them and is grateful she gets to have this experience. She thinks they are amazing and is really good with them."
Seems like there will be plenty of kid-friendly dinner dates in Amelia and Scott's future!
See the adorable pic of Reign below, and relive his cutest moments from summer 2021 and beyond.