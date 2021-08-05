Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish Separating After 8 Years of Marriage

Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish's marriage may be ending, but their love and respect for each other carries on.
On Aug. 5, the 38-year-old actress announced that she and the 50-year-old filmmaker are separating.
In a post shared to Instagram, Bosworth looked back at how their love story started. It was 2011 and they were filming Big Sur, a movie she starred in and Polish directed.
"'Do you want to split a burger?' Yes," she recalled. "'How ‘bout a shot of whiskey?' Hell yes."
As she took the trip down memory lane, Bosworth reflected on how "the beginning is often the best part of love."
"Fireworks, magnets, rebellion—the attraction," the Blue Crush alum wrote alongside a photo of the two kissing. "The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility. Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago."
But it doesn't always work out. "Inherently we fear an ending," Bosworth continued. "To lose what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The great Unknown. "
She then wondered what would happen if people viewed these endings in a different way. "What if we chose not to fear but instead, to love," Bosworth added. "If that most delicate and vulnerable last flicker to the flame became another type of furnace entirely."
While she acknowledged this approach may "sound strange to some" and "romantic to others," she noted that "this is truth" to her and Polish.
"Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate," the Superman Returns star explained. "Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end. The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands."
And with that, comes continuing to be a part of each other's lives. "We know the 4 a.m. calls are coming," she wrote. "Songs will be exchanged to communicate only what songs can do. We laugh as we plan for our next movie together and are excited to share our latest collaboration."
When Bosworth and Polish met a decade ago, they formed an instant connection. As he once told Vulture, "First scene, first day, I turned to my AD, I said, 'I'm gonna marry that girl.'"
And he did. They tied the knot in Montana in August 2013, and Bosworth officially became a stepmom to Polish's daughter Jasper.
Now, as the pair separates, they'll navigate their next chapter. As Bosworth put in her post, they "believe the most epic love stories are those which transcend expectation."
"Our greatest honor has been to experience love like this, and to continue to marvel at the beauty of love's evolution," she concluded. "What happens when we reach the end of something and realize … we are just at the beginning. This is love. And we will drink that down. Kate + Michael."