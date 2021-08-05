Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish Separating After 8 Years of Marriage

Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish's marriage may be ending, but their love and respect for each other carries on.

On Aug. 5, the 38-year-old actress announced that she and the 50-year-old filmmaker are separating.

In a post shared to Instagram, Bosworth looked back at how their love story started. It was 2011 and they were filming Big Sur, a movie she starred in and Polish directed.

"'Do you want to split a burger?' Yes," she recalled. "'How ‘bout a shot of whiskey?' Hell yes."

As she took the trip down memory lane, Bosworth reflected on how "the beginning is often the best part of love."

"Fireworks, magnets, rebellion—the attraction," the Blue Crush alum wrote alongside a photo of the two kissing. "The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility. Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago."