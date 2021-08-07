Bennifer Has Made Our '00s Dreams Come True and Made Us Realize We Miss These Former Celeb Couples

Watch : Ben Affleck Talks J.Lo in "Gigli" Throwback: Live From E! Rewind

It could be the nickname. Bennifer was among the earliest iterations of the now-widely used celeb couple portmanteau. (See, also: TomKat.)

Or maybe it's the proposal, Ben Affleck offering up that iconic 6.1-carat pink Harry Winston diamond at his mom's house in Boston, kneeling in a quilt of rose petals while Jennifer Lopez's track "Glad" played.

Or perhaps it's just the hazy memories from their 2002 "Jenny From the Block" video that had us all deep into our nostalgia feels.

But when those first rumblings of Bennifer 2.0 began—he was spotted with her at her house—the Internet went wild. (Ironically, the Internet, or at least social media, not such a thing when the Oscar winner and the multi-hyphenate in the making got together the first time around. Though it's not as if the pair's 18-month romance wasn't well-documented nonetheless.)

And the longer this not-just-a-summer-fling carries on, the easier it becomes to believe this just might be one of those fated, meant-to-be situations.