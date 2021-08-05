See Gymnast Suni Lee Tearfully Reunite With Her Family After Tokyo Olympics

Watch : Suni Lee's Gymnastics Win, Caeleb's Family Reacts & Olympic Proposal

Suni Lee experienced yet another golden moment after her Tokyo Olympics win: reuniting with her family.



The tear-jerking moment happened on the Aug. 5 episode of Today as the 18-year-old gymnast was welcomed back from her gold medal-winning performance in the Tokyo Games by her mother, father and two siblings. After warmly embracing her parents, Yeev Thoj and John Lee (during which all three were moved to tears), the Olympian made the moment even more memorable by placing two out of her three medals around each of her parents' neck.

"To see them here with me in New York is absolutely amazing," Suni shared. "And I feel so proud and I'm just so happy to see them."

Speaking on the indescribable feeling of having his daughter's gold medal draped around his neck, her dad, John, shared, "I never thought that I would ever get one of these and she did it. She got it and brought it home. I'm so proud of her, so surprised, so everything."