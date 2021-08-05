Priyanka Chopra, Kerry Washington and More Stars Participating in Meghan Markle's 40x40 Challenge

Watch : Meghan Markle's 40th Birthday Initiative With Melissa McCarthy

Some of Meghan Markle's high-profile pals are supporting her efforts to help women strengthen their financial status.

In honor of her 40th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 4, the Duchess of Sussex posted a video to her Archewell foundation's website featuring herself and Melissa McCarthy. The clip asked fans and supporters to join her—along with the 40 friends she had singled out—in donating 40 minutes of their time to "help mentor a woman who's mobilizing back into the workforce."

The Suits alum also added a written message about the 40x40 project that read in part, "I believe mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength, and for my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists and world leaders to help kick off a global effort by contributing 40 MINUTES OF MENTORSHIP to support women re-entering the workforce."

Meghan continued, "With this time, I hope they each help someone advance a professional life on her own terms, and I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well."