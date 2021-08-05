J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert Are the Latest Bachelor Nation Couple to Go Their Separate Ways

Watch : Katie Talks Finding "Love" at "The Bachelorette" Tell-All

It's been a tough day for Bachelor Nation, as J.P. Rosenbaum and Ashley Hebert's romance is officially in the past, and they certainly aren't the only couple to recently inform fans that their rosy moments are over.

Following J.P. and Ashley's announcement in October 2020 that they had broken up, E! News reported on Wednesday, August 4 that J.P. had filed for divorce from Ashley in late July 2021. The twosome, who share children Fordham, 6, and Essex, 4, fell in love on Ashley's season of The Bachelorette that aired in 2011, and they tied the knot during a televised wedding ceremony in December 2012.

Sadly, 2020 proved to be a tough time for a surprising number of once-strong Bachelor Nation couples. Whether it was the pressure of the quarantine, or a variety of other factors, last year saw such beloved pairings as Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, not to mention Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, fall by the wayside.