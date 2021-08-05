Venus Williams Teams up with Amazon Launchpad to Support Small Businesses

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Venus Williams is used to winning on the court, but when she's not playing tennis, she's all about uplifting others and helping them succeed. That's why she partnered with Amazon Launchpad, which gives small businesses increased visibility on Amazon with a mission to "provide expertise and support for small brands, entrepreneurs, and startups to help them overcome many of the challenges associated with launching new products." Venus told E! News, "As a business owner myself, I'm a big fan of Amazon Launchpad's mission to provide expertise and support for small brands, entrepreneurs, and startups."

The tennis legend explained, "Business owners face many obstacles when starting from the ground up. I'm so excited to team up with Amazon Launchpad because of the amazing support the program provides through its resources and guidance to lead small businesses to success. As part of this collaboration, Amazon Launchpad and I will be celebrating the unique small businesses and startups that have been awarded Amazon Launchpad's Innovation Grants since the start of the program in December 2020."

August 2021 is Innovation Month, with a goal to drive awareness around the program and celebrate small businesses and startups. Venus shared, "Customers can shop all of the great products from the monthly grant winners and vote for your favorite brand for Innovator of the Year! The winning brand will be awarded up to $100,000 in prizes from Amazon Launchpad, and casting a vote enters you for a chance to win one of three product packages from our innovators, worth up to $500 each." Customers can cast their votes through 8/20.

Venus elaborated on her involvement with Innovation Month, her business insights for fellow entrepreneurs, and some of her favorite products from Amazon Launchpad businesses below.