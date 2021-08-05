The Best Barbie Collaborations of the Summer

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Summer 2021 will go down as a Barbie Girl Summer!
Between serving as a fashion icon, inspiring the masses, and dropping collections left and right, Barbie has been booked and busy over the past few months. Although our summer has been a lot more tame than hers, we're keeping busy obsessing over Barbie's collaborations with brands like Stoney Clover Lane, ColourPop, Lele Sadoughi and L*Space.
Whether you're a makeup lover, going back to school soon or love to play dress up, there are so many new ways to channel the iconic doll in your daily life.
Below, we rounded up the best Barbie collabs of the summer that you don't want to miss!
Funboy x Malibu Barbie
To say we are obsessed with Funboy's collab with Malibu Barbie would be an understatement. We've been floating on this colorful jet plane all summer and will probably keep doing so into the fall months. Plus, you can splash around in this mini inflatable pool and convertible.
Stoney Clover Lane x Barbie
Although most of Stoney Clover Lane's collaboration with Barbie sold out within hours of its launch, you can still score a few of the styles like this super cute mini backpack and limited-edition Barbie doll. In honor of the launch, Stoney Clover Lane is donating 1,500 dolls to Baby2Baby!
Chi x Malibu Barbie
Have you seen a cuter flat iron? Chi's powerful flat iron and triple barrel deep waver got a colorful upgrade thanks to Barbie, aka the woman who first showed us what #hairgoals meant.
Lele Sadoughi x Barbie
Lele Sadoughi, known for her celeb-loved knotted headbands, teamed up with fashion icon Barbie for the cutest collab featuring embellished headbands, earrings, bucket hats and sunglasses for women and children. We can't get over how incredible this headband is!
Malibu Barbie® × L*Space Kyslee One Piece Swimsuit
Come on Barbie, let's go swimming! This pink swimsuit is what swimwear dreams are made of thanks to a luxe shimmer fabric, front-twist detail and cutout design.
ColourPop x Malibu Barbie
Get Malibu Barbie's glow with her collab with ColourPop! The beauty icon teamed up with the beloved beauty brand to launch must-have lipsticks, colorful palettes, highlighters, and of course, a heart-shaped handheld mirror.
Barbie x Blue Sky
Get organized for school or going back to the office with these super cute Barbie-approved planners and calendars!
ModCloth x Barbie The Ultimate Muse Embroidered Cardigan
Last but not least, we love every piece in the ModCloth x Barbie collection! The retro-inspired styles scream summertime and can be dressed up or down. Not to mention, they're available in sizes XS-4X.
Another collab we're loving? Netflix's Outerbanks collection with Volcom.