See the Juicy First Teaser for Impeachment: American Crime Story

We doubt the Clintons are going to love the latest season of American Crime Story.
Days after FX shared a first look at their season three key art for the Ryan Murphy-produced anthology series, the network upped the ante by sharing a juicy new teaser on Wednesday, August 4. In the just-released footage, Monica Lewinsky, played by actress Beanie Feldstein, packages up a present for "Bill." The Bill in question is, of course, former President Bill Clinton, who is played by Clive Owen.
As Monica makes her way through the West Wing, a message reads: "Based on a true story. Washington D.C., 1995. The President of the United States had a secret affair with a 22-year-old intern."
While Monica doesn't say anything in the new teaser, the actions of those around her speak volumes. For example, a secretary with an all-knowing look buzzes over the intercom, "Mr. President, Ms. Lewinsky is here to see you."
The new season, which premieres Sept. 7, "examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones," per FX.
In addition to Feldstein and Owen, Impeachment stars Sarah Paulson as Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford as Jones, Edie Falco as former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton, Anthony Green as former Vice President Al Gore and Betty Gilpin as Ann Coutler.
Between the key art and this new trailer, there's plenty of anticipation building for the newest chapter of American Crime Story. In fact, celebrity fans flooded the comments section after Feldstein posted the new image to her own account.
Specifically, there was Mindy Kaling, who wrote, "I'm dying" and Amy Schumer, who commented, "Oh hell yeah heeneeeee."
While we wait for the official trailer for Impeachment, watch the captivating first teaser for yourself above.
For a closer look at the Impeachment stars and their real-life counterparts, scroll through the images below!