See the Juicy First Teaser for Impeachment: American Crime Story

The first teaser for Impeachment: American Crime Story puts former President Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky front-and-center. Check it out for yourself!

By Alyssa Ray Aug 04, 2021 11:44 PMTags
Bill ClintonRyan MurphyCelebritiesAmerican Crime StoryEntertainment

We doubt the Clintons are going to love the latest season of American Crime Story.

Days after FX shared a first look at their season three key art for the Ryan Murphy-produced anthology series, the network upped the ante by sharing a juicy new teaser on Wednesday, August 4. In the just-released footage, Monica Lewinsky, played by actress Beanie Feldstein, packages up a present for "Bill." The Bill in question is, of course, former President Bill Clinton, who is played by Clive Owen.

As Monica makes her way through the West Wing, a message reads: "Based on a true story. Washington D.C., 1995. The President of the United States had a secret affair with a 22-year-old intern." 

While Monica doesn't say anything in the new teaser, the actions of those around her speak volumes. For example, a secretary with an all-knowing look buzzes over the intercom, "Mr. President, Ms. Lewinsky is here to see you."

photos
2021 TV Premiere Dates

The new season, which premieres Sept. 7, "examines the national crisis that led to the first impeachment of a U.S. President in over a century through the eyes of the women at the center of the events: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones," per FX.

In addition to Feldstein and Owen, Impeachment stars Sarah Paulson as Tripp, Annaleigh Ashford as Jones, Edie Falco as former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary ClintonAnthony Green as former Vice President Al Gore and Betty Gilpin as Ann Coutler.

Between the key art and this new trailer, there's plenty of anticipation building for the newest chapter of American Crime Story. In fact, celebrity fans flooded the comments section after Feldstein posted the new image to her own account.

Specifically, there was Mindy Kaling, who wrote, "I'm dying" and Amy Schumer, who commented, "Oh hell yeah heeneeeee."

While we wait for the official trailer for Impeachment, watch the captivating first teaser for yourself above.

For a closer look at the Impeachment stars and their real-life counterparts, scroll through the images below!

TheImageDirect.com
Sarah Paulson

Paulson was spotted on set of Impeachment: American Crime Story in Los Angeles on April 26.

BACKGRID
Sarah Paulson & Beanie Feldstein

The actresses are spotted in character on the set of the third season of American Crime Story.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/
Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton

According to multiple reports, The Sopranos actress is set to star as the former first lady, who stood by her husband after he cheated on her with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Ovidiu Hrubaru/Shutterstock; Roberto Borea/AP/Shutterstock
Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky

Lewinsky, then a White House intern, was at the center of the whole scandal when President Bill Clinton pursued an inappropriate relationship with her. 

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Karin Cooper
Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp

Tripp was a U.S. civil servant who worked with Lewinsky at the Pentagon, and began secretly recording phone conversations with Lewinsky to later hand over as evidence of the relationship. 

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock; Cynthia Johnson/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images
Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones

In 1994, Jones, an Arkansas civil servant, accused President Clinton of sexual harassment. Prosecutor Kenneth Starr uncovered Lewinsky's affair with Clinton in the process of investigating Jones' claims. 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Deborah Feingold/Corbis via Getty Images
Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter

The right-leaning pundit authored the 1998 book High Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Case Against Bill Clinton. She also served as an unpaid legal adviser to Jones during the initial court proceedings. 

Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Terry Ashe/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images
Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge

In January 1998, the founder of the Drudge Report was the reporter to break the news that President Clinton and Lewinsky were involved in a torrid love affair. 

Marion Curtis/StarPix for Sony Pictures Classics/Shutterstock; PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images
Clive Owen as Bill Clinton

The former Arkansas governor became the 42nd U.S. president in 1992. Six years later, he became the second president to be impeached by the House of Representatives, having allegedly committed perjury and obstruction of justice to conceal his affair with Lewinsky. 

