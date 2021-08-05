Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Latest Teaser Features Tears, Laughs and a Lotta Love

Watch : "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Cast Teases Evolution & Romance in New Season

Hot damn! The end is near for Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

And, as the exclusive new teaser highlights below, the cast is just as emotional as we are about the NBC comedy coming to an end. Co-creator and star Andy Samberg promised that fans can expect "a lot of laughs, a lot of tears, tons of shenanigans [and] maybe a 'Hot Damn' or two."

Back in February, NBC announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine's eighth season would be its last, but, thankfully, the latest teaser has assured us that the series intends to go out with a bang.

Terry Crews, who plays Lieutenant Terry Jeffords, said the cast is at their best for the final season, adding, "We know our characters, we know what we're doing."

While looking back at their time on the show, many cast members, including Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz, found themselves getting emotional. "Honestly, it's kind of hard to articulate what Brooklyn Nine-Nine has meant to me," Fumero, who plays rule-following Amy Santiago, shared while fighting back tears. "Because it's changed my life."