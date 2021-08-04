See Addison Rae’s Acting Debut in Netflix’s He’s All That Trailer

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Addison Rae's Hilarious Makeup Challenge

Time to see this TikTok Girl in action on the the big screen.

Netflix has dropped its first trailer for He's All That, a gender-flipped remake of the 1999 teen flick She's All That starring viral sensation Addison Rae.

Addison, 20, stars as Padgett Sawyer, a popular influencer at her high school who catches her boyfriend Jordan Van Draanen (Peyton Meyer) cheating on her. Her friend, Alden (Madison Petis) suggests she get revenge on Jordan by upgrading another boy in school by making him over. Padgett then promises that she will make "the next prom king" through a transformation.

Her friends choose the lucky guy, and they land on Cameron Kweller, (Tanner Buchanan), "a total disaster," who Padgett says is "weird" and "antisocial." But of course, Padgett works her magic and in any true rom-com fashion, the two seemingly fall for each other (with bumps along the way).

Not only is this Addison's film debut, but it's also her older and wiser friend Kourtney Kardashian's first time on the big screen.