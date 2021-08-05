Brody Jenner Meets Kaitlynn Carter's Boyfriend for the First Time in Must-See TV Moment

Watch : Audrina Patridge & Brody Jenner Unpack That Kiss on "The Hills"

Well, that was just a little awkward.

It's never easy to introduce your significant other to your ex, especially when reality TV cameras are nearby. But Kaitlynn Carter found herself in that exact situation on the August 4 episode of The Hills: New Beginnings.

"I feel like anytime one of these moments builds up where it's like so much pressure going into two people meeting, it automatically becomes awkward and the last thing I want is for them to have an awkward relationship," Kaitlynn shared in her confessional. "Maybe it's my fault for waiting so long to introduce them."

But in the show's season finale, fans finally witnessed the moment Brody Jenner met Kristopher Brock for the first time. So, how did it go? Depends on who you ask.

"It was good. He's a super nice guy," Kristopher told Justin Bobby and Jason Wahler. "As important as Brody was in her life and will still continue to be, I think it was important for us to have that talk and break that ground."