Shopbop's Curated Amazon Collection Is Timeless, Chic & Affordable

There are so many stylish fashions on Amazon, but there are just so many options to choose from. The site has a truly endless selection, which is amazing, of course, but sometimes we need a little bit of help narrowing things down.... and some style insights are always welcomed. Shopbop's Fashion Director Caroline Maguire curated a collection of clothes, handbags, jewelry, shoes, and more for Amazon.
Amazon Live broadcasters Katie Sands and Makho Ndlovu shared Caroline's latest picks, which included some polka dot dresses and headbands along with some must-have handbags that look incredibly chic and expensive, but are actually incredibly affordable. If you love that Shopbop style and you want to stick to a budget, then keep on scrolling to see some sophisticated must-haves that your friends won't believe you bought on Amazon.
Floerns Women's 2 Piece Outfit Polka Dots Crop Top and Long Skirt Set with Pockets
A two-piece set at this price is an immediate "add cart." Your outfit is already put together and you can wear the top and bottom separately. These polka dots are fun, yet subtle. The set is available in fourteen different colors.
18K Gold Moon Star Lion Evil Eye Pendant Necklace
This gold necklace has 8,000+ 5-star reviews and that's because you'll probably end up wearing this with every outfit. This moon and star medallion pendant necklace is the perfect center piece for layering your gold jewelry.
Vintga Bamboo Bags
This bamboo bag is such a quintessential summer staple. You can dress it up or dress it down. No matter what outfit you're wearing, this bag will complement it perfectly. You can choose between the small or the large size.
Sojos Retro Vintage Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses
A classic pair of cat eye sunglasses for $11? Yes, please.
The Drop Women's Courtney Short-Sleeve
This is an everyday crew neck t-shirt with a close fit, this tee is made of incredibly soft cotton and it is sure to be your new favorite basic.
The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag
It doesn't get more chic than this bag. This bag is available in brown, black, red, ivory, silver, and beige.
Reebok Women's Princess-Sneaker Casual Joggers
The Reebok Women's Princess-Sneaker Casual Joggers have 13,400+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, praising the sneakers for the all-day comfort.
Agua Bendita Women's Midi Joaquina Dress
This dress has so many stylish details: the tie shoulder straps, tiered seams, ruffle trim, and, of course, that polka-dot print throughout.
Honeydew Intimates Women's Star Seeker Lounge Set
The polka-dot trend doesn't need to stop just because you're going to bed. Just slip into these comfy pajamas.
Pavoi 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops
These small hoop earrings are lightweight for comfortable everyday wear. They're available with white gold, rose gold, and yellow gold finishes. The earrings are hypoallergenic, made from nickel with a stainless steel post. These are love by more than 21,100 Amazon customers who left 5-star reviews.
The Drop Women's Samantha Flat Strappy Lace-Up Sandal
These are a modern take on gladiator sandals. You can opt for the classic black or the snake print.
The Drop Women's Andrea Oversized Denim Jacket
Embrace the '90s vibes with an oversized jean jacket that is a style staple for any season in white, blue, or black denim.
Katy Perry Women's The Sense Heeled Sandal
Nab these Katy Perry sandals are available in red, black, and nude.
BlankNYC Blank Denim Women's Polka Dot Tank
Wear this shirt over some jeans or tuck it in for a more polished look. It would definitely pop underneath a blazer too.
The Drop Women's Addison Soft Volume Top Handle Bag
This handle bag is a #1 Amazon new release. It is simple, yet incredibly sophisticated in beige, brown, or black. Or maybe just get all three. You'll use them all the time and you'll receive endless compliments.
The Drop Women's Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag
This faux-croc bag is both stylish and sturdy. Carry yours by the top handle or with the attached strap. This is another one you'll want in every color.
The Drop Women's Preston Belt Bag
Go hands free with this faux-croc belt bag, which comes in black, beige, and brown. There's also a snakeskin print option.
Sloong 10pcs Sparkling Ear Cuff Pack
Refresh your ear cuff selection with just one purchase. This set includes 10 gold clip-on ear cuffs.
Bsubseach Womens Chiffon/Rayon Beach Blouses
Turn your pool day into a fashion moment with this cover-up. Keep the stylish looks going and get some in other patterns as well. This cover-up has 5,000+ 5-star ratings on Amazon.
Spesoul Womens Furry Slippers
Add some fun to your life with some fur slippers. There are so many colors to choose from with these.
The Drop Women's Sasha Vintage Mid-Rise Button Fly Cutoff Denim Short
You'll always be weekend-ready with a pair of denim shorts in your closet. These have a mid-rise waist and a loose fit for a vintage look.
The Drop Women's Aki Short Sleeve Ruffle Viscose Mini Wrap Dress
Dial up the cuteness with this adorable wrap dress.
Blooming Jelly Womens High Waisted Bikini Set
This swim top has a v-neck tie at the front. The straps are adjustable and you have the option to remove the padding. It comes with a cheeky, high-cut bottom. There are 23 colors and patterns to choose.
Dorose Women's Casual Tops Puff Sleeve Loose Blouses T Shirts
Stop what you're doing and get this shirt in every color. It's available in pink, white, black, navy, and red. The shirt is just so polished with its puff sleeves and button details.
Women Headband Cross Head Wrap Turban Hair Band- Set of 5
$10 for 5 headbands is a total steal. They're functional, yet sophisticated. What more could you want in an accessory?
Rattan Bags for Women
This is another one of those must-have summer accessories. The bag goes with everything and its unique shape will definitely get you
