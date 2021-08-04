Olympic Sprinter Allyson Felix Shares Sweet Video of Daughter Watching Her on TV

Tough crowd!
Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix shared adorable footage of her daughter's reaction to seeing her mom appear on television in an Instagram post on Aug 3. In the clip, after the toddler is heard saying, "That's Mommy," when she sees footage of the track star competing, she adds, "Mommy tired! Is Mommy tired from running?." Dad Kenneth Ferguson replies, "Yeah."
The five-time gold medalist, who advanced to the women's 400-meter final in this year's Olympics, captioned the post "One step at a time. She also included a snapshot of her mid-stride while running on the track. "One round at a time. Know your why."
"My why is clear and unchanging," she continued. "Swipe to see her watching mommy."
Ahead of the Tokyo Games, Allyson previously revealed in an interview with E! News that in preparation for competing on the Team USA track team, her daughter had become her biggest cheerleader.
"She's really into cheering now," Allyson said. "So whenever she sees me running, she's like, 'Run, mama, run,' and she's really into just being a little cheerleader. It's really fun to just see how the process develops and how she becomes more active."
And although Allyson says she has always strived for the gold, her reason for running changed after giving birth to Camryn in 2018.
"She's given me a whole new drive," Allyson says about her baby girl. "I've always been competitive, and I've always wanted to win, but now, the reasoning behind it is just different. I want her to see what it looks like to be a hard worker, to overcome adversity. I can't wait to tell her about these last, you know, couple years and how hard they have been, but how she has really motivated me to continue on."