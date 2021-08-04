Ice-T Hilariously Claps Back at Trolls Who Criticized Coco Breastfeeding Their 5-Year-Old

Ice-T wants everyone to cool it down.
After the musician's wife of 19 years, Coco Austin revealed that she still breastfeeds their 5-year-old daughter, Chanel, the internet reacted the way the internet does. Now, the rapper is chiming in to defend his other half on Twitter.
"News Flash!" the Law & Order: SVU star wrote on Aug. 4. "We feed Chanel FOOD... She just likes to suck moms [sic] boob every now and then..." He then hilariously added, "Me Too!!!"
The 63-year-old actor's comment followed Coco's confirmation to Us Weekly that although Chanel partakes in a regular diet, the TV personality has also chosen to continue breastfeeding.
"Chanel still likes my boob. She's 5 years old," Coco told the outlet. "A lot of people are like, 'Oh, you're not getting the nutrition after 2 years old. Why do it?' "And I'm like, ‘My child's eating steak and hamburgers.' She just likes a little snack every now and then and more of the bonding [with] the mother. Why take that away from her?"
The 42-year-old model said she would stop if her child didn't want to breastfeed anymore but will continue to do as long as there is a demand. As she also put it, "I'm not going to just say, 'No boob!'"
Coco explained that the activity is more of a nighttime comfort to her daughter than anything else. "She loves on it and it's not like she's getting milk from it," she shared. "But she's getting her little snack and it's kind of soothing her to sleep."