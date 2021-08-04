Harry Potter's Jessie Cave Says She Lost Acting Roles Due to “Normal-Sized” Body

Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA

Despite moments of kindness in fittings, Jessie still thinks she has lost out on roles because of her appearance.

"I've definitely considered losing weight—and when I have lost weight, I tend to get a part," admits Jessie, whose other roles include a stint in the Netflix series Black Mirror. "I mean, it's not rocket science. But I eat healthily, I'm a normal-sized woman, and I'm still regarded, probably, as a fat actress."

The actor previously opened up about her size, and specifically how she got "bigger" between filming Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, parts one and two, saying she was "treated like a different species" when she came back to film the last two movies in the franchise.

"It was horrible," she told The Independent in July. "It was probably more me and my insecurity, knowing that I wasn't fitting into the same size jeans, but it wasn't a time where actresses were any bigger than a size 8 [U.S. size 6]. And in the previous film I had been, and now I was a size 12 [U.S. size 10]. So that was horrible. It was a really uncomfortable experience."

She shared that the reason for her weight gain was because she "wasn't starving" herself: "I was growing up and that's just what happens."