See a "Gothic" Bride on the Hunt for a Black Wedding Gown on Say Yes to the Dress

A love story for the Dark Ages.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Saturday's new episode of Say Yes to the Dress, airing Aug. 7, unconventional bride Valerie is on the hunt for a non-traditional wedding gown since she is, well, admittedly not as pure as the white dress represents.

"I definitely am looking for something a little bit different," Valerie explains while at Kleinfelds. "I mean, obviously I'm not a virgin, so I don't really want that whole traditional ball gown, poofy [look] and 'my prince charming.' I'm not about that life."

She has, however, found the man of her dreams in groom Dean. "We had a little something-something," Valerie teases as her husband-to-be goes wedding dress shopping with her. In fact, there were immediate "fireworks" between them.

"We went out one night and we were at this club and we just clicked," Valerie gushes. "It was that thing. The next night that we went out, I told him, I was like, 'I think I love you.'"