Ryan Reynolds Finally Impresses His Toughest Critics—His Daughters

Watch : Why Ryan Reynolds Is Ultimate Dad Goals!

Ryan Reynolds' may be a Free Guy, but his little girls pretty much own him.

The 44-year-old actor—who has three daughters, James, Inez and Betty, with wife Blake Lively—gave his children a sweet shout-out during the Aug. 4 episode of Good Morning America.

When asked if the little ones are aware that their parents are A-listers, Reynolds said one of the first times he'd impressed his kids with his celebrity status was that morning.

"Today was the first day they were really like, 'Wait, you're going to be on TV today?'" he shared. "I was like, 'Yeah, I'm going on Good Morning America.' They're like, 'What's good about it?'"

In fact, he said his daughters had a request: They wanted their dad to say hi to them on camera and also give a secret signal, like pulling on his ear or rubbing his sleeve.

"I was like, 'Is Robin Roberts...going to be stealing second base today?" he joked before fulfilling his promise and saying. "Hi guys. How are you? Hello!"